Somalia Bids Farewell to the Outgoing Ambassador of Qatar

24 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Ali Muhammad Omar, on Sunday, received at his office in the ministry, the Ambassador of the sister country of Qatar, His Excellency Hassan bin Hamza Asad Muhammad Hashim, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to c Federal foal of Somalia.

The Qatari Ambassador, in a farewell meeting, expressed his happiness during his work in Somalia and thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for its cooperation in facilitating his tasks, wishing progress, prosperity, and peace for Somalia, assuring that his period had strengthened the relations between the two countries on all levels.

On his part, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of Ambassador Hassan bin Hamza and his constructive role, describing Somali-Qatar relations as distinct, historic, and remote, wishing the late Ambassador good luck and success in his future duties.

