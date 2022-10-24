Somalia: Military Court Executes Two Al-Shabaab Convicts

Somali military court Monday executes by firing squad two Al-Shabab operatives in Mogadishu after being found guilty of murdering several people.

Blindfolded, hand-cuffed, and tied to poles, Shuayb Abdullahi Mohamed and Saadaq Abdi Jabar were shot dead in a police academy early in the morning.

Shuayb Abdullahi Mohamed was convicted for killing 4 people including 3 security officers, between 2017 and 2018. Sadaq Abdijabar Omar was convicted of killing a soldier in 2019.

It's the second execution in Mogadishu within a week. It comes amid an ongoing military operation against Al-Shabaab in central Somalia.