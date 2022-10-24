Tanzania: Azam Task Ongala, Morris After Lavagne Sacking

AZAM have picked Daniel Ongala and Agrey Moris as the team's interim coaches following the sacking of Denis Lavagne at the helm of the team.

A club statement paraded on Saturday night revealed that the Frenchman who landed at the club on September 7th this year for a one-year deal, had failed to drive the team to the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup.

"Unfortunately, the set up target as agreed in the contract could not materialise hence the management has reached to this decision.

Lavagne's last match at the helm of Azam was a 2-1 setback they suffered from KMC in a Premier League match on Friday at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

He succeeded Abdihamid Moallin at the driving seat of the Chamazi based giants who was also sent packing for recording unsatisfactory results.

In the Confederation Cup, Azam were eliminated by Libya side Al Alhdar by 3-2 aggregate loss. They lost 3-0 in Libya before securing a 2-0 win in Dar es Salaam.

The Ice Cream makers have since parted ways with two coaches this season and from the seven played premier league matches, they occupy fifth slot with 11 points.

Up next, Azam face Simba on October 27th in the city.

Dubbed 'Mzizima Derby,' this is also a match which attracts attention of many football fans basing on the fact that both sides have quality players capable of executing a good job for the teams.