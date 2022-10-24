Tanzania: Dar Toasts UN 77th Anniversary

TANZANIA joins the rest of the world to mark the United Nations' 77th Anniversary today with a series of events to cherish key milestones attained in development cooperation with the international organisation formed in 1954 to promote peace, security and development.

The East African nation will also be marking 61st Anniversary of its membership to the UN.

The day is marked on every October 24 and this year's theme will be "Inclusive communities: Leaving no one Behind" which articulates the objective of putting people first in the development process by addressing the interconnected challenges of the most vulnerable and marginalised people.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, told journalists in Dar es Salaam, yesterday that the theme was in line with key global and national priorities, including the sustainable development goals, which contribute to ending poverty, protecting the planet, and bringing peace and prosperity to all.

Among other things, inclusivity addresses reducing inequality by empowering and promoting the social, economic, and political inclusion of all, including persons with disabilities.

"The United Nations is an important partner in the development of Tanzania. We have partnered for many years bringing development in various sectors of our nation through their various plans and development assistance," said Amb Mbarouk.

"This year the government in partnership with the United Nations launched the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework which will end in 2027 and which is aligned to the Third National Five Year Development Plan (FYDP III). It is our expectation as a government that the plan will be very successful."

According to him, the guest of honour will be the Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Damas Ndumbaro, whereby activities such as a military parade and raising of the UN flag as a symbol of the continued commitment of Tanzania together with UN agencies will feature the event.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Zlatan Milisic extended recognition to the government for its continued partnership and for the enabling environment for the UN agencies, funds and programmes to work in this nation, pledging more support to achieve its development priorities and the SDGs," he said.

He commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for being a champion of multilateral diplomacy.

"UN is a champion for the implementation of Tanzanians to take part at the commemorations as part of exemplifying our strong solidarity with the UN which has been instrumental in helping the country to thrive," he noted.

He attributed that the last years has reminded everyone how important the UN is as a platform of multilateralism for the world to identify solutions for global problems.

"193 member states trying to finding solutions for the planet the likes of Covid-19, peace and stability, climate change... more efforts will be committed to find the solutions," said the UN Resident Coordinator applauding Tanzania as the main contributor of peace keepers helping to stabilise the world."