Angola: President Reiterates Commitment to Peace, Security in Africa

Luanda — Angola will continue with its commitment to improving the peace and security situation in Africa, reaffirmed this Saturday in Luanda the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

"We will continue to play this active role in all the international organisations of which we are members", said the statesman when delivering his State of the Nation Speech, at the opening of the 1st Legislative Session of the 5th Legislature of the National Assembly (AN).

He cited, as an example, the communities of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP), Southern African Development Community (SADC), Economics Community of Central African States (ECCAS), as well as the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).

Conflict in Ukraine

On the conflict in Ukraine, he said that it has brought "very serious" global economic consequences that have seriously affected the dynamics and growth prospects of the various countries of the world.

According to João Lourenço, Angola is concerned about the high number of human victims, displaced persons and refugees, as well as the destruction of important industrial and social infrastructure and cultural heritage.

However, he reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of the war and urged the parties to resort to dialogue for the peaceful and definitive resolution to the conflict, with strong tendencies to become global.

He reiterated Angola's commitment to multilateralism, as it represents one of the safest ways to promote dialogue platforms and where each nation can make its contribution, avoiding bipolarity.

On the other hand, he announced that Angola will host from 6 to 10 December the X Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of African, Pacific and Caribbean States (OE-ACP), under the motto "Three continent, three oceans, a common destiny - Building a Resilient and Durable OE-ACP".