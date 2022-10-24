Kenya: Levy Kibet, Lucy Mawia Secure Kenyan Double in Bydgoszcz Cross Country

24 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By World Athletics

Bydgoszcz — Lucy Mawia and teenager Levy Kibet secured a Kenyan double at the Cross Country Bydgoszcz na Start, producing convincing victories at the World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold event at the city's Myslecinek Park on Sunday.

Mawia, who finished second overall in last year's World Cross Country Tour, bided her time on the first two laps of the 2km course and finally made a move on the final circuit to open up a 10-second lead by the time she reached the finish line.

A large pack of 10 runners ran together through the opening 2km lap, covered in 7:12. The pace then started to increase, and by the half-way stage just five women remained in contention: Mawia, fellow Kenyans Maureen Cherotich and Lilian Jepkemboi, Ethiopia's Tsiyon Abebe and Ukraine's Viktoria Kaliuzhna.

By the end of the second lap, though, Mawia had just Abebe and Cherotich for company.

Mawia started to push on and reached the finish line of the 6km race in 20:11, 10 seconds ahead of world U20 3000m silver medallist Abebe. Cherotich finished a comfortable third in 20:27.

The men's race similarly boiled down to three principal contenders, though they emerged much earlier in the race.

Kibet, the eventual winner, ran alongside Bahrain's Birhanu Balew and Uganda's Joel Ayeko for most of the race, covering the first 2km lap in 5:59 before reaching the half-way point in 11:53. The pace increased again on the next lap, which was covered in 5:46.

But Kibet, the 2021 world U20 5000m bronze medallist, had the better finish and pulled away from his opponents in the closing stages to win in 23:18. Balew was second in 23:25, nine seconds ahead of Ayeko.

Leading results

Women

1 Lucy Mawia Muli (KEN) 20:11

2 Tsiyon Abebe (ETH) 20:21

3 Maureen Cherotich (KEN) 20:27

Men

1 Levy Kibet (KEN) 23:18

2 Birhanu Balew (BRN) 23:25

3 Joel Ayeko (UGA) 23:34

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X