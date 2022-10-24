Kenya: Govt, Insurance Firm Scale Up De-Risking Initiative to Cushion Pastoralist Economies

Ijara — The State Department for Livestock (SDL)has been implementing the Kenya Livestock Insurance Programme (KLIP) in collaboration with County Governments.

Speaking to KNA, Ijara sub County cooperative officer Abdi Fatah Yussuf disclosed that the programme will be conducted by the state Department for Livestock in partnership with ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company) to implement the De-Risking, Inclusion and Value Enhancement (DRIVE) of pastoral economies in the Horn of Africa.

Yussuf said the aim of the DRIVE project is to protect pastoralist economies against drought risk, increase the financial inclusion of pastoralists and better connect them to the market, facilitate livestock trade and upgrade the value chain by mobilizing private investment.

The cooperatives officer said the project implementation partners ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance company) in partnership with SDL and other partners would like to conduct an electronic data capture and insurance sales of all KLIP beneficiaries in the area between 20th to 25th October 2022 in Garissa County.

Yussuf called on youth and women groups to input their database, while the Ag. Sub-county livestock officer Mohamud Derow and two other livestock officers based in Masalani town were conducting the data collection before the due date.

He called on other groups, especially those dealing with livestock to report to the concerned officers. - Kna