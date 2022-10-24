Kenya Set to Host Fifth Industrial Expo

Nairobi — Kenya is set to host the fifth edition of the International Industrial Expo with a total of 130 companies mainly drawn from China expected to exhibit their products.

The expo set to be held between November 3-5 at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi is organized by Afripeak Kenya Expo Ltd in corporation with KenInvest and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KNCCI).

Speaking during a press conference the Managing Director of AfriPeak Gao Wei hailed the expo as a great platform for both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer(B2C) interactions with preceding editions recording massive success.

"Over the past four years, our exhibition has received more than 4,800 professionals and merchants from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda, and other countries with a turnover of around $20 million," said Wei.

The expo will focus on industrialization with portfolios including general machinery, construction machinery, hardware & tools, Solar Products, Autoparts, chemical, and medicinal Products.

KenInvest General Manager in charge of Investment Promotion Pius Rotich has called on Individuals and businesses to attend the expo expressing optimism that it will bolster business between Kenya and China.

"We as KenInvest have been supporting this event and we have seen it grow. We support this event because we are positive that it will culminate in several new investments in Kenya. We encourage SMEs to register and participate," said Rotich.

KNCCI has committed to enhancing its support for the expo saying it has played a vital role in opening investment gates for its members.

The Chamber has encouraged members to take advantage of the expo to increase their networks, join ventures, and exchange ideas.

Kenyan companies that will exhibit include Shalimar Flowers, Trueways, GrainConnect, Nutri Nuts, and Fruits amongst others.