Kenya: Verdict on Further Detention of DCI Agents Linked to Police Hit Squad Due October 26

Nairobi — A specialized court in Nairobi's Kahawa area has retreated to make a determination on an application by the State to hold four agents linked to a police hit squad blamed for enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Kahawa Law Courts Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache will reconvene the court on October 26 to rule on the matter following Monday's application by the State.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had sought additional time to allow investigators working on the case to conclude a probe on the agents who were recently linked to the disappearance of two Indian nationals in the leadup to the August 9 General Election.

Mohammed Said Sami, Zulfiqar Ahmed and their taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania were reportedly seized near Ole Sereni off the Nairobi Expressway and bundled into an unmarked car by masked men.

The arrest of the four agents came days after President William Ruto ordered the disbandment of the Special Service Unit (SSU), a formation within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), under which the suspects worked.

Ruto accused SSU of conducting politically instigated operations resulting into murders.