Kenya: EACC to Probe Kisii County Clerk Over Foreign Trips

Kisii — Kisii County Assembly Clerk, James Nyaoga is expected to report to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) South Nyanza Regional offices in Kisii for questioning regarding controversial trips to India and Uganda.

According to the South Nyanza EACC Regional Manager, Enoch Otiko, they had summoned the clerk to appear at their offices on Monday at 9am for interrogation over payment for the two trips.

"The clerk has an allegation that is touching on him and as a matter of procedure, whenever there is an allegation touching on an individual, we always give such a person a chance to also explain himself," said Otiko.

The Regional Manager noted they had reports claiming the clerk had received multiple compensations for travel to the two countries in 2019.

The clerk is alleged to have pocketed Sh. 500,000 each during the two foreign trips and is required to present the travel documents used during the said trips.

Even though the clerk had not shown up by 11am, Otiko noted they are still expecting him and will use other mechanisms to ensure he appears before EACC and answer the allegations against him. - Kna