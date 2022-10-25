Kenya: Mombasa Governor Pledges to Set Up a Ward Development Fund

Mombasa — Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has said that he has instructed the Office of the County Attorney to explore a legal framework to set up the Mombasa County Ward Development Fund.

Speaking during the official opening of the third assembly of Mombasa County, Nassir noted that he is working to find an appropriate way of making the fund a reality for the people as devolution was meant to bring development to the lowest administrative unit which is the ward.

"This noble intention has been scuttled by court action all the way to the Supreme Court. However, we will not be deterred and I want to assure this honorable house that we will find a way out of this challenge," said Nassir.

The governor also said that in his five-year plan, one of the key pillars is to entrench good governance in the county, thus calling upon the MCAs to kindly consider a series of bills that he intends to present to the assembly for discussion.

Towards entrenching good governance and the sustainable improvement of the financial performance of the Mombasa County government, Nassir said that he will be presenting the Mombasa County Revenue Service Bill.

He noted that the purpose of the bill once passed shall be to establish a framework for revenue mobilization, collection, and receipt in order to ensure transparency, effectiveness and efficiency in the revenue collection system, enhance county revenue, optimize existing revenue streams and identify new streams of revenue.

"Kenyans are already struggling under the burden of heavy taxation. Our intention is to widen the tax base by making it easier and more affordable for more residents to comply than by adding heavier burdens to those already complying," he said.

He added that there is a need to have the Mombasa Revenue service as a county institution in place since the government is choking under the burden of a bloated wage bill that has made it nearly impossible to facilitate development.

In a bid to eradicate poverty and create more jobs in the county, the governor said that he shall present the Finance Bill 2022/2023 for approval by the county assembly.

He noted that the bill will completely revolutionize the business environment and tax regime in the county. "We will become the most business-friendly county and start-ups will flock to us because of our new proposed policies to zone levies in Mombasa," he said.

He added that they will also bring down the cost of licensing for tuk tuks, and public service vehicles and start making the process digital, transparent and devoid, of human interaction that may occasion corrupt practices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nassir said that the Mombasa county sectional properties Bill will help to control, manage and administer common property and do all things reasonably necessary for the enforcement of county laws, leases, or licenses under which the land is held.

On the County Transport Bill, the governor said that it will promote more usage of non-motorized transport within the county, reduce air pollution and control congestion in some of Mombasa.

Towards mitigating the growing challenges in the operations of the county's level five hospital, the governor said he will put forward the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital Corporation Bill for approval by the assembly.

"The purpose of this Act once passed shall be to mobilize resources for smooth operations at the hospital, to facilitate better access to financial resources and to make the hospital more responsive to medical and public health emergencies," added Nassir.

The county Assembly speaker Ahrub Khatr said that as the role of the house is to oversee and make county by-laws, he will pass over the notes on the proposed bill to the MCAs for discussion.

Other leaders in attendance were Mombasa deputy governor Francis Thoya, Senator Mohammed Faki, Jomvu Member of Parliament Badi Twalib and his Kisauni counterpart Rashid Bedzimba. - Kna