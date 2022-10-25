Kenya: LSK Wants Ruto to Form a Commission of Inquiry Into Extrajudicial Killings in the Country

Nairobi — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for the formation of a commission of inquiry into cases of extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances in the country.

The team from the Law Society of Kenya led by its President Eric Theuri met President William Ruto at State House on Monday, when they urged for the formation of the commission, saying it is the only best way to unearth the truth.

A dispatch to media houses from State House said "LSK expressed their support for the President's firm position against extra-judicial killings and called for the setting up of a commission of inquiry."

During the meeting also attended by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, President Ruto asked the society to work with the government in ensuring that "the rule of law becomes the way of life in the country."

"By working together, I do not mean you join our 'choir'; we have enough members for that. The best way for you to contribute is to raise your voice when things are not going right," the President stated.

Just last week, the president ordered the disbandment of a rogue unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)-the Special Service Unit (SSU)-that is blamed for several extrajudicial killings and abductions.

Four of the officers in the disbanded unit are already facing charges over the abduction and killing of two Indians and their driver said to have been involved in the president's campaign in September.

Some of their clothes were found in Aberdare forest at the weekend with reports indicating that they may have been tortured before they were killed.