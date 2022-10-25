Kenya: Medicine Worth Sh57 Million Supplied to Kericho Hospitals

Kericho — Health facilities within Kericho County, Monday received a major boost after Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) distributed medical supplies worth Sh57 million.

Speaking after flagging off eight trucks containing the medical supplies, Kericho Governor Eric Mutai was elated that medical facilities within the County will now be able to attend to patients and provide medicine and drugs which have for long been missing at the facilities inconveniencing residents.

The governor confirmed that all the Sub-County health facilities including the Kapkatet, Sigowet, Londiani, and Sosiot Hospitals, were supplied with medical supplies that will last for months ensuring efficiency at the hospitals even at the grassroots levels.

Dr Mutai also said that a total of 166 dispensaries within the county would as well benefit from the medical supplies urging patients with minor issues to seek attention at the local level noting that the County Referral Hospital had been overpopulated in the recent past due to a lack of medical supplies at the local facilities.

"Lack of medicine in our health facilities is a thing of the past. I, therefore, advise patients from the various villages within the County to seek medical attention from the local hospitals since they all have medical supplies"

The governor appreciated the health department management team including the Chief Officer Ekuwam, the Director of Medical Services Dr Betty Langat, and the Kericho County Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Japhet Cheruiyot for their effort in improving health services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Dr Ekuwam intimated that the process of starting the construction of a Sh 30 million cancer centre was at an advanced stage promising to deliver a state-of-the-art facility that will offer oncological services to cancer patients who at the moment struggle while seeking medical attention at facilities in neighbouring counties.

"Apart from that, we will also be carrying out another project at our facility to cater to mothers and children. The construction of the mother and child facility will cost the government Sh 30 million," added Dr Ekuwam

Meanwhile, the Director of Medical Services, Dr Betty Langat gave a status report on the oxygen plant project at the Referral Hospital expressing confidence that within a week's time the oxygen plant will be ready for launch.

"We have oxygen flowing in our pipes, in all the departments in the Kericho county Referral Hospital We are just awaiting cylinders to be supplied and we launch the oxygen plant. - Kna