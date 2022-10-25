Angola: Luanda Hosts 2nd Edition of Textile Fair

Luanda — To attract investors and bet on training, several makers and leaders of the textile industry will come together in Luanda, from the 27th to the 30th of this month, on the 2nd edition of the International Textile Industry Fair.

The event, which will bring together 72 exhibitors, including renowned designers and visual artists and new talents, aims, among other things, to promote commercial interaction between companies, exhibitors and buyers of national and international fashion.

According to the event responsible, Cláudia Mittler, who was speaking at a press conference announcing the event, it is an opportunity for promoters to look to the future with a greater focus on environmental sustainability.

"This year should be the affirmation of the need for deep changes in the practices and values of the industry, as well as in the behaviour and consumption habits of all", she reinforced.

Cláudia Mittler added that, in addition to the exhibition, the programme also includes lectures, debates and workshops on topics linked to the Angola clothing production.

It is intended, she advanced, to promote approaches to the ways forward for the strengthening and consolidation of deep transformations undergoing in the post-pandemic period.

The event will take place under the motto "The Future of Fashion Retail - Environmentally Friendly Products".

The program, which is expected to be annual, had its first edition in 2021.