Angola At African Continental Free Trade Area Meeting

Luanda — Angola participates in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), set for 27-28 Oct. in Libreville Gabon.

The country will be represented in the event by a delegation led by the minister of Industry and Commerce, Victor Fernandes.

Participants will review and discuss pending issues from the 10th Meeting of the Council of Trade Ministers in Accra, Ghana, on 7-8 Oct., on the launch of the Guided Trade initiative in the African Continental Free Trade.

The goal is to show the continent how it operates, as well as the readiness of the AfCFTA secretary in relation to the support of member states and the private sector for the implementation of the Agreement that creates the organisation, so that the continent-based companies can benefit from

preferential tariffs.

According to a press note reached Angop, joining the AfCFTA requires dismantling of customs tariffs on 97% of products, in a gradual process that lasts for up to 13 years.

Meanwhile, seven countries have joined this initiative. They are Ghana, Egypt, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, Mauritius and Cameroon.

The meeting also features the draft agenda for the Extraordinary Session of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union on industrialisation and economic diversification, slated for next November in Niamey, Niger.

Angola became formalised with the AfCFTA in 2020, after depositing the letter or instrument of ratification of an Agreement.