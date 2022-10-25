Angola to Spend Over Usd 200, 000 On World Cup Qualifying Window

Luanda — The organisation in Angola of the last qualifying window for the African zone for the Senior Men's Basketball World Cup to be held in Asia in 2023 will cost the State between US$200,000 and US$300,000.

The information was officially released by the President of the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), Moniz Silva, adding that this value will be spent on transportation and acommodation of the teams, as well as receiving the members of the International Federation of the sport.

Speaking on the Public Television (TPA)'s "Domingo Desportivo" (Sports Sunday) programme, the official explained that this is a budget similar to any organisation of such an event in Africa.

In his speech, the official did not make clear the Government's consent for the tournament to take place from 20 to 28 February, in the Kilamba Multipurpose pavilion, as requested by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The reason mentioned for this final part of the qualifiers to take place in Angola, according to the official, is linked to the need to take advantage of the "home factor" (public support), aiming to reach the event's qualification.

Angola hosted one of the qualifying stages in November 2021.

Angola competed in the World Cups in Spain (1986), Argentina (1990), Canada (1994), United States (2002), Japan (2006), Turkey (2010), Spain (2014) and China (2019).

The world event, to be held in three countries, namely Indonesia, Philippines and Japan, from August 25th to September 10th next year, will bring together 32 teams.

Spain are the defending champions.