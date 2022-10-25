South Africa: Embattled Hostel Residents Hope Coronation Will Bring Peace

Hostel dwellers are hopeful that the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in Durban will bring about unity in hostels - especially the notorious Glebelands in Umlazi.

At least 48,000 people are expected to attend the historic event at the Moses Mabhida Stadium - and many of them reside in one of Durban's 14 major hostels.

Unlike most other hostels, major hostels are occupied in terms of political affiliation.

For instance, Glebelands in Umlazi is occupied by pro-ANC members. Umlazi T and KwaMashu hostels are predominantly occupied by IFP members.

They are also historically marred by violence and political killings.

Vusi Zweni, chairperson of Ubumbano lamaHostela, an organisation advocating for the unity of hostels, said hostel dwellers will attend the coronation in large numbers.

"People have shown a massive interest in this event regardless of ethnicity," he said. "We hope that we will see each other as brothers and sisters after the event."

Zweni said the coronation could be a bridge between the warring factions in hostels - especially Glebelands.

"We also hope that the King will speak about the unity of people living in hostels. "We cannot allow more blood to be spilled now," he said.

More than 120 people died at the hostel between 2014 and 2019, according to violence monitor Vanessa Burger.

The Umlazi T hostel, also known as "17 hostel", and KwaMashu hostel are becoming a headache for the organisation.

Zweni said a traditional ingoma event will be held in Glebelands hostel on 13 November, aimed at forging peace.

Multi-awarding winning maskandi musician Khuzani Mpungose is expected to dazzle the crowd.

All hostels will be invited, said Zweni.

A Glebelands hostel dweller, Sihle Sibisi, said he would attend King Misizulu's coronation with his friends from the Eastern Cape, who also live in the hostel.

"We are all preaching peace in the hostels. We want to see the bloodshed end. My friends are excited even though they are not Zulus," said Sibisi.

Ethekwini municipality said it was ready to welcome people to Durban.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially give King Misuzulu the certificate of recognition.