Rwanda: Two Varsity Dons to Appear in Court Over Corruption

19 October 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Celestin Sebeza, and Francois Bagaragaza, who are accused of corruption will on Thursday, October 20, appear before Gicumbi Primary Court where they are expected to seek bail.

Both are employees of the University of Technology and Arts Byumba (UTAB), and were arrested on October 3 and 7 respectively after allegedly receiving bribes from students in return for free marks.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) says that preliminary investigations indicate that Sebeza received bribes worth Rwf 1.3 million from 24 students while his colleague Bagaragaza received Rwf 457,250 from 28 students on various occasions last year.

Their dossier was submitted to the National Public Prosecution Authority on October 10.

If convicted, , the duo are liable to imprisonment for a term of more than five years but not more than seven years with a fine of three to five times the value of the illegal benefit that they solicited or received.

