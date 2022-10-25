Kenya: Girl Power! KRU's Mukoko Selected for Top Rugby Leadership Summit in New Zealand

Nairobi — Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) director Peris Mukoko will next month join other rugby leaders from around the world in New Zealand to explore ways of increasing women's involvement in the sport.

The Women in Rugby Summit will allow various leaders from around the world to share ideas on how to enable women to break into all levels of the sport as far as administration of rugby is concerned.

"We will create advocacy for women's and girl's rugby, engaging key stakeholders and decision makers to drive the growth and development of the game. We will seek to inform and build capacity by sharing insights, case studies and best practices," director of women's rugby at World Rugby, Sally Horrox, said.

She added: "We will also update on World Rugby plans and priorities and discuss matters of considerable importance to the strategic direction of World Rugby."

Mukoko, a former national team player, is also part of the World Rugby Leadership Scholarship Programme, which seeks to empower women in rugby to take up top spots in the leadership of the sport.

"I can confirm that she (Mukoko) is a recipient of the World Rugby Leadership Scholarship Programme and her attendance is required. We will require her to be in New Zealand on 8th November to 15th November," Horrox said.

Apart from donning the national team colours, Mukoko has officiated at the HSBC Sevens World Series as well as at the 2017 Rugby Africa Gold Cup.