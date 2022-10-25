Zimbabwe: Mutero Wins Harare Classic

SOUTH Africa-based Edward Mutero and Nomathamsanqa Phiri were crowned Mr and Ms Harare at Jubilee Hall at Milton Park in Harare on Saturday.

Mutero, who was an outsider coming onto the podium, managed to outshine pre-tournament favourite Noah Dzvokora and Gideon Teguru who finished second and third respectively.

The Tarirai Chirume-organised contest was run under the Harare Province and was well supported by Eat and Lick; and Mutero said he had practiced well for the contest.

"I am very happy with the win and I came on the podium well prepared. It was a tough contest as everyone was well prepared.

"I had a tough time preparing but I pulled through. The organisers did well and it was a god contest. My wish is to win the nationals and I am coming for it," said Mutero. A seasoned campaigner, Mutero had always missed the big one by a whisker but managed to bag the US$1 500 purse money as second-placed Dzvokora walked home with US$700.

Third placed Teguru won US$300 for his efforts.

In the women's fitness physique, Phiri from Budiriro Gym beat Lynette Tom to second place and was happy with the win and looks forward to more competitions.