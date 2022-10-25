Kenya: EU Grants Sh119.6 Million to Kenya for Ebola Outbreak Preparedness

25 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The European Union (EU) has allocated Sh119.6 million in humanitarian funding to help Kenya take anticipatory action against the spread of Ebola following its outbreak in Uganda.

There had been 61 confirmed cases for the Ebola Virus-Sudan strain, with up to 25 confirmed deaths, including four health workers.

This EU funding will support the Kenya Red Cross Society in providing much-needed training and awareness-raising sessions to communities at risk, especially along the Uganda-Kenya border towns.

The Kenya Red Cross Society will train volunteers in conducting community-based surveillance for early detection of Ebola and eventual referrals of positive cases to health centres.

This project will run for three months, targeting over 565,000 people in Uganda-Kenya border towns and in towns with high socio-economic interactions with Uganda, as well as along the transport route from Uganda to Kenya.

The targeted areas include Busia, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X