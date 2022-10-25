Kenya: Media Council Calls on Police to Investigate Pakistani Journalist's Killing

Nairobi — The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has called on the police to investigate the killing of a prominent Pakistani journalist Arshad Mohammed Shariff who was shot dead by police in Kajiado County.

Arshad died when he was hit by bullet inside a vehicle they were travelling in with his brother along the Kueni-Kamukuru murrum road.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, the Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Council, David Omwoyo said, according to police reports, Mr Shariff died under unclear circumstances, which they later stated was a case of mistaken identity.

"MCK is also calling upon the government to establish facts around the killing and conduct proper judicial investigation," said Omwoyo.

The killing of the journalist comes when the global community is about to mark the International Day to End Impunity against Journalists (IDEI) on the November 2, 2022, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution A/RES/68/163 at its 68th session in 2013 in recognition of the far-reaching consequences of impunity, especially of crimes against journalists.