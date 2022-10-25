Kenya: Media Council Calls on Police to Investigate Pakistani Journalist's Killing

25 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kna

Nairobi — The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has called on the police to investigate the killing of a prominent Pakistani journalist Arshad Mohammed Shariff who was shot dead by police in Kajiado County.

Arshad died when he was hit by bullet inside a vehicle they were travelling in with his brother along the Kueni-Kamukuru murrum road.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, the Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Council, David Omwoyo said, according to police reports, Mr Shariff died under unclear circumstances, which they later stated was a case of mistaken identity.

"MCK is also calling upon the government to establish facts around the killing and conduct proper judicial investigation," said Omwoyo.

The killing of the journalist comes when the global community is about to mark the International Day to End Impunity against Journalists (IDEI) on the November 2, 2022, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution A/RES/68/163 at its 68th session in 2013 in recognition of the far-reaching consequences of impunity, especially of crimes against journalists.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X