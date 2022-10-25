Namibia Wants Ambitious Targets On Pollution

Namibia has called on parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to submit more ambitious national determined contributions (NDCs) and to adopt ambitions deadlines for achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The call is contained in Namibia's position paper to the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, next month.

NDCs are non-binding plans highlighting climate change mitigation, including climate-related targets for greenhouse gas emission reduction. These plans include policies and measures governments aim to implement in response to climate change and as a contribution towards achieving the global targets set out in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

According to the paper, Namibia further calls on developed countries to provide the means for developing countries to implement and enhance NDCs.

This is because under the Paris Agreement, parties committed to periodically prepare and submit more enhanced and ambitions NDCs to keep the global temperature increase below 1,5 degrees Celsius by mid-century.

The paper says the sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released in August last year, reveals that unless there is a rapid and deep reduction in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades, the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement would not be achievable, as the global temperature is likely to increase by 1,5 degrees Celsius by 2030, which is sooner than initially thought.

Additionally, Namibia wants parties to the UNFCCC to develop a global goal for adaptation and to split climate finance evenly between adaptation and mitigation, and proceeds from the global carbon market system to go to the Adaptation Fund to finance projects and programmes in developing countries.

"Namibia wishes to see speedy finalisation of the details of the tables and formats countries will use to track and report their greenhouse gas emission, climate and support," says the paper.

Furthermore, Namibia wishes to see the acceleration of climate technology transfer, creating access to information and knowledge on climate technologies and fostering collaboration among climate technology stakeholders through the centre's network of regional and sectoral experts from academia, the private sector and research institutions.

Namibia is party to both the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Due to its arid and semi-arid environment and its over-dependence on rain-fed agriculture, Namibia is one of the countries in the world that are vulnerable to the negative impacts of climate change.