Uganda to Table "World Walking Day" Proposal At COP27

Uganda is set to table a proposal on gazetting a World Walking Day at next month's 27th Congress of Parties (COP27) in Egypt.

The day is being pushed for by the Walkers Association of Uganda, who claim that it will help to raise awareness against climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

These believe that gazetting a world walking day would save over 10% carbon emissions which is a plus for Uganda's National Contribution goals of reducing emissions by 24%.

COP27 is scheduled for November 6-18, 2022 in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt.

The congress is expected to bring together over 200 countries globally, with the aim of addressing the challenges of climate change and reduction of carbon emissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the permanent secretary at the ministry of Water and Environment Alfred Okidi, as a member of the steering committee of the conference, Uganda will also front the agenda on increasing funding towards adaptation mechanisms to tackle climate and reduction of greenhouse emissions.

"Uganda will spearhead the front of the agenda in line with increasing funds to reduce greenhouse emissions," Okidi said.

Okidi said COP27 is an avenue for Uganda to showcase its natural beauty and tap into tourism opportunities.

The president of the Walkers Association of Uganda, Geoffrey Ayen told this website that he has walked over 5000km planting trees, raising awareness on climate change and carbon emissions.

Ayen said that he believes adopting a world walking day will not only boost Uganda's commitment but it's a global win on reduction of emissions.

With several ecosystems along River Nile in danger due to green house carbon emissions and environmental degradation, Egypt and Africa at large are better positioned to score a win for it's people.