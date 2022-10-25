Uganda: Ray G Ready to Test Waters With First Kampala Concert On Saturday

Fast rising Western Uganda musician, Ray G, real names Regan Muhairwe has said he seeks to take his trade countrywide, but to this he will start with a concert in Kampala.

Having started his career in 2011, the born of Bushenyi has gone on to become a force to reckon with in the country's music industry, especially in Western Uganda.

Speaking on Monday, the 30 year old singer said he will test the waters on Saturday, October, 29 at Imperial Royale hotel in Kampala.

"Let me first test the depth of the river. When testing the depth of water you don't put in both feet at ago. I have decided to begin with this Kampala concert. We will make a bigger step after this one," Ray G said.

Whereas in the past the singer has performed in Kampala and specifically at Comedy Store shows, Ray G has never headlined any concert in central Uganda.

The singer however insisted that he will not relocate to set base in Kampala as many have been asking, noting that music knows no borders.

"You can never put boundaries in music. It cuts across borders. Remove the boundary and enjoy music. I don't have to relocate because music moves faster than a human being does. We can stay in Mbarara and our music goes to the world. The same way, singers in Eastern and Northern Uganda can stay there and make good music and every part of the world dances to it."

The 30 year old singer says but encouraging singers and other artists stay in their localities, those areas and talents therein will grow and this will translate into the growth of the industry at large.

"I am thinking about having concerts across the country in future."

He also hinted at making collabos with legends in the music industry, especially those from Western Uganda including Lady Mariam also known as Tinda Tine for her famous song and Sister Charity.

"We have been thinking about doing collabos but we have to first sell the idea to the legends."

Speaking about the upcoming concert in Kampala, Comedy Store Uganda CEO, Alex Muhangi said they had been approached by Awesome Management that manages the singer to organize the concert.

"Whereas he previously performed at Comedy Store, he wanted his own concert as the headline. He approached us and we agreed to work together. To this we say that whoever approaches us, we will be open to working together. If there is any other artist who wants to work with us we are ready,"Muhangi said.

Ray G will headline the Saturday concert at Imperial Royale Hotel that will also have Eddy Kenzo, Spice Diana, Levixone, Ykee Benda, Lady Mariam Tinda Tine, Myko Ouma, Jose Sax, Aziz Azion, Omega 256, T.Paul and comedians Mariachi and Mualana and Reign among others.