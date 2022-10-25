Angola: Parliament Speaker Wants Cooperation Strengthening in CPLP

4 October 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lisbon — The Speaker of the National Assembly of Angola, Carolina Cerqueira, stressed Monday in Lisbon the commitment of the member states of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) to the reinforcement of the cooperation ties for the development of the communities.

Speaking to the press during the opening ceremony of the 11th Parliamentary Assembly of the CPLP, Carolina Cerqueira said that although they are not territorially connected and without common borders, there is a desire and commitment to establishing increasingly fruitful and extended relations in other fields for the development of the countries and the strengthening of friendship, democracy and rule of law.

According to Carolina Cerqueira, the scheduled topic is of great importance in the globalised world in which we live, taking into account the cooperation between the state members, especially in the sectors of transport, sustainable development, food security, economy diversification, environment and the fight of the effects of climate change.

The opening session was headed by the Portugal Parliament Speaker, August Santos Silva, and ws attended by the CPLP Parliament Speakers, head of delegations and ambassadors from countries of the organisation accredited to Portugal.

On the first day of the event was marked by separate meetings of different committees with assessment of topics such as politics, legislation, citizenship, circulation, economy, environment, cooperation, education, science and culture.

Meetings of the network of women parliamentarians and young parliamentarians also took place.

For Tuesday morning time, it is scheduled to take place a plenary session in which it will be delivered statements of the Parliament Speakers of the member countries of the organizations, which is the time that Carolina Cerqueira will speak on free circulation of goods and services in CPLP space.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the event, Carolina Cerqueira met with her Portuguese counterpart, Augusto Santos Silva.

