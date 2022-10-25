Tanzania: Azam Opt for Mkapa Arena Vs Simba

AZAM have confirmed using Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam as their home ground against Simba in their next Premier League match this Thursday.

Initially, the match was scheduled at Azam Complex in Chamazi where Azam host their home matches only to announce about the shift of the venue on Tuesday.

The two sides meet in another hot clash which attracts attention of many people in the country.

However, the hosting side will be under the tutelage of Kali Ongala and Agrey Morris who have been given responsibilities to steer the team following the recent sacking of Coach Denis Lavagne.

A club statement released recently revealed that the Frenchman, who landed at the club on September 7th this year for a one-year deal, had failed to drive the team to the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup.

"Unfortunately, the target as agreed in the contract could not materialise hence the management has reached to this decision.

"The management acknowledges his efforts of trying to push the club further with integrity he showed during his stay with us," said part of the information while wishing him the best of luck wherever he goes.

Lavagne's last match at the helm of Azam was a 2-1 loss to KMC in a Premier League match on Friday at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

He succeeded Abdihamid Moallin at the driving seat and was also sent packing for recording poor results.

In the Confederation Cup, Azam were eliminated in a 3-2 aggregate loss to Libyan side, Al Akhdar.

The Ice Cream makers have since parted company with two coaches this season and from the seven played premier league matches, they occupy fifth slot with 11 points.