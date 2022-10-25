Tanzania: Govt Searches for Bagamoyo Port Investors

Dodoma — The Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, has said the government has reinstated its stance on partnering with the private sector to develop the Bagamoyo port.

Minister Kijaji said this over the weekend in Dodoma, when she presented the progress report of the establishment, construction and development of the Bagamoyo project and the Special Investment Economic Zone (SIEZ) to the members of the Parliamentary Budget Committee on Investments Industry and Trade.

"The Ministry will continue working on looking for strategic partner in the initiation, construction and development of the Bagamoyo port and SIEZ," said Dr Kijaji.

The Budget Committee Chairman, Mr Daniel Sillo, tasked the ministry to scout for the serious and right investors for the Bagamoyo port which is important to promote business and build the national economy.

The Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) Director General, Mr Charles Itembe, said the goal of the development of the project is to construct the world-standard port as a transport hub and gateway to international trade which will also link to the industrial area.

Mr Itembe said that the project being implemented in Bagamoyo in the Coast region is of great benefit to the nation including stimulating economic growth, promoting technology, skills and employment, promoting sea transport business and benefits for local companies, foreign currency as well as increasing the national income.