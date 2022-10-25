Tanzania: Dar, Kinshasa SGR Deal - Eabc Sees Trail to Prosperity

ENVISAGED construction of a standard gauge railway (SGR) from Kigoma in Tanzania to DR Congo through Burundi is set to massively boost regional trade within the East African Community (EAC).

Trade and Policy Advisor of the East African Business Council (EABC), Mr Adrian Njau told the 'Daily News' in a telephone interview yesterday, that the project would propel trade in member states of the EAC.

"Construction of the railway line to connect the port of Dar es Salaam to the hinterland in Burundi and DRC is a very good initiative which will boost trade among these countries.

"We really need to construct transport infrastructure to enable EAC countries to improve trade among ourselves. The railway line to Burundi and DRC will enhance regional trade value chain among the member states of the EAC," he commented.

Mr Njau cited lack of a reliable infrastructure between the coast in Tanzania and its land-linked neighbours as among major challenges facing trading among countries in the region and thus the need for construction of infrastructure to link the countries.

Mr Njau added further that apart from the SGR, Tanzania should also extend its national fibre optic network to tap on opportunities in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in DRC.

Speaking during the visit by the President of DRC, Mr Félix Tshisekedi, on Sunday, the President Samia Suluhu Hassan, stated that the two countries have agreed to cooperate on infrastructure and transportation.

Ms Samia told a news conference after a meeting with President Tshisekedi that Finance Ministers of Tanzania and the DRC met in the United States with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank and agreed to apply for a joint loan to complete construction of SGR from Kigoma to the DRC via Burundi.

President Samia and her counterpart agreed to work together in a number of areas to boost trade between the two nations.

Trade, investment, infrastructure, finance in addition to energy, education, defence, security, and immigration are just a few of the areas where Tanzania and the DRC plan to work together.

"We looked at the trade volume, which has been very low for the last ten years, but if we can do what we agreed in those areas, then it will grow," stated President Samia shortly after the two leaders' bilateral talks.

During their discussions, the two leaders reaffirmed their common commitment to strengthening the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood between the two countries and their people.

In terms of trade, she stated that following her visit to the DRC in August 2022, Foreign Ministers of both countries were instructed to call an urgent meeting of the Joint Commission, which had not met in nearly 20 years since 2002.

"I am delighted to announce that, as a result of our efforts, the commission met in September this year and adopted 50 resolutions, as well as signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on defence and security, infrastructure and transport, trade and investment, relations and social cooperation between Tanzania and the DRC," President Samia said.

Meanwhile, President Tshisekedi and his Zanzibar counterpart, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, have agreed to strengthen relations in several areas, following his short trip to the islands over the weekend.

According to the press release from the Zanzibar State House yesterday, the two leaders met at the State House where they discussed how to improve tourism, investment, and trade. Some business people from DRC have been coming to Zanzibar to buy dried sardines.

During the talks, Dr Mwinyi said they were looking for stronger cooperation in various areas.

"We want to see business in seafood booming. It is high time you promote Zanzibar when you get back home. Both tourism and trade environments have improved in Zanzibar," he said.

President Tshisekedi thanked Dr Hussein Mwinyi for the good reception in Zanzibar. He visited Mkunazini former slave market in the Stone Town before a short town tour after which he promised to come back to Zanzibar with a family for a short holiday in future.

"We have to strengthen our relations and good neighbourhoods with Tanzania. We have a lot to share in trade and culture, an opportunity for our people," he said.