Kenya: President Ruto Congratulates New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

25 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has congratulated the new United Kingdom (UK) Rishi Sunak who was sworn into office on Tuesday following his election by the Conservative Party.

In a statement, the President Ruto noted that Kenya looked forward to continuing "this historic partnership and to using emerging opportunities for the mutual benefit of our people."

He indicated that he was "proud of the achievements made over decades of collaboration between the two nations."

Britain's King Charles III on Tuesday appointed Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss.

Photographs distributed by Buckingham Palace showed Charles shaking Sunak's hand as he appointed him to become Britain's first prime minister of colour. - Presidential Communication Service

