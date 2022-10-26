Kenya: Junet Says Minority Report Rejects CS Nominees Linturi, Jumwa, Malonza

25 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed now says there is a report by the minority faction of the National Assembly the rejected three Cabinet Secretary nominees.

Speaking before the House on Tuesday, Junet indicated that according to the report, the candidatures of Mithika Linturi, Aisha Jumwa and Peninah Malonza were rejected.

"I want to single out and pay attention to the minority report that is rejects the appointment of Aisha Jumwa and Mithika Linturi.We have rejected three nominees in total," Mohamed told the house.

His statement came even as the Appointments Committee rejected Malonza's nomination as CS.

The rejection is contained in a report tabled in the House on Tuesday afternoon by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah.

The announcement led to jeering and booing by a section of members from the house with the Speaker Wetangula forced to bring the house to order.

"Order, order Honorable Members that is just a notice of motion, each one of you will have time to debate, ventilate and vote on this motion and you have a right to vote the way you want," said Speaker Wetangula.

The report recommends the approval for appointments of all the other nominees President William Ruto wants to appoint to help him run his administration.

MPs will vote on the recommendations Wednesday before the final report is sent to President Ruto.

