Kenyans to Access Affordable Homes From as Low as Sh2400 Monthly

Nairobi — Low-income earners will now be able to own a house under a new government plan that targets slum dwellers.

In the newly launched affordable housing system, the housing units will allow monthly payments of as low as Sh2,400 for a one-bedroom apartment.

Under the tenant purchase scheme, the two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments will go for Sh4,600 and Sh6,500 a month, respectively.

The payments will attract a three per cent interest rate.

Speaking on Tuesday during the launch of the proposed Kibera Soweto East Zone B Social Housing Project in Lang'ata, President William Ruto said the shift in the delivery model for social housing will relieve ordinary Kenyans of the burden of owning a house.

"This is a demonstration of the importance of our housing agenda in creating more humane living conditions for those who are underserved by the market," said Ruto.

The Kibera project will upon completion see more than 4,500 units constructed at Highrise grounds, creating more than 2,500 jobs.

Ruto said the Government was keen on creating more job opportunities and new avenues for wealth creation through housing projects.

The President said there are 3,000 acres available in Nairobi to build to accommodate 500,000 houses as part of efforts to resolve the shortage of about two million houses across the country.

The Head of State noted that the Government will work closely with developers and financial institutions in ensuring the successful implementation of the housing projects in the country.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja who was also present at the launch urged leaders to work together in ensuring the successful implementation of the housing project.

He said once the Kibra project is completed, it will be the biggest social housing project undertaken in an informal settlement.