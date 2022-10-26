Kenya: EACC Seeking to Recover Sh2.4 Billion Grabbed Land Belonging to Moi International Airport

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday moved to court seeking to recover 10 parcels of land valued at Sh2.4 billion belonging to Kenya Airport Authority (KAA).

In the suit filed at Mombasa Environment and Land Court, the anti-graft agency noted that Moi International Airport is the owner of the parcels of land.

The Commission is also seeking to recover Sh984 million paid as compensation with respect to some of the parcels of the land compulsorily acquired by the National Land Commission for the Construction of the SGR and the Dongo - Kundu Kipevu Road Project in Mombasa.

"The grabbed land includes part of the Moi International Airport runway, a UN support base, and a Kenyan Military Base and its Watchtower," the agency said.

The East African Gas Company Limited received part of the compensation. EACC has sued the company.

The agency has sued fifteen other persons including former Managing Director of the Kenya Airports Authority Peter Kipyegon Laga.

"The fraudulent acquisition of the airport land deprived KAA of the strategic asset for the administration, control, management, and advancement of state operations relating to Moi International Airport," EACC said.