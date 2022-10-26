Angola Defends Cooperation for World Peace

Luanda — The deputy national director for defence policy Brigadier José Catumbela Tuesday defended greater cooperation between States, with a view to maintaining a climate of peace and harmony.

Speaking at the accreditation ceremony for defence attachés from nine countries, José Catumbela said he hoped that the accredited entities would contribute to the strengthening and relaunch of cooperation between Angola and the respective countries.

The ceremony, which took place at the Ministry of National Defence, accredited Colonels Themba Godfrey Cebekhulu (South Africa), Mmono Kaunda Nkoane (Botswana), Pierre Hache (Canada) and Oleh Kvasiuk (Ukraine).

Also accredited were Lieutenant Colonels Leah Jepkemboi Yegon (Kenya), Marie-Line Tzeriikiantz (France), Bart de Cuyper (Belgium), Patrik Aronssom (Sweden) and Sea Captain Chiwoo Park (South Korea).

Speaking to the press at the end of the ceremony, the South African attaché promised to cooperate in all situations that are requested and to keep the focus on strengthening the cordial relations existing between the two countries.

On the same occasion, Botswana's defence attaché reaffirmed his country's interest in strengthening exchanges in the fields of training and logistics.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Kenya's attaché, Leah Jepkemboi Yegon, called for the deepening of relations between the two states, with a view to the well-being of the populations.

France, through Marie-Line, wants cooperation between the two countries with common interests to prosper.

Sweden's attaché also wants to deepen relations, while South Korea's seeks understandings for the two to walk together.

During the ceremony, the attachés received the respective accreditation certificates and the regulation that should guide their activity in Angola.