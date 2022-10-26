Angolan President Back Home

Luanda — Angolan President of the Republic João Lourenço returned Tuesday from Dakar, Senegal, after participating in the 8th International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the head of State, who was accompanied by the First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, received welcome greetings from the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança Costa and other entities.

At the 8th Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa, the Head of State admitted the likelihood of the new tensions arising in the world, caused by Covid-19, which could lead to conflicts.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Angolan Statesman announced the establishment, "in the coming days", of direct air connections between Luanda and the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

In the Senegalese capital, João Lourenço was honoured by his counterpart, Macky Sall, with the National Order of the Lion (the highest distinction in the State of Senegal).

As for the Dakar Forum, it was established in December 2013, in Paris (France), during the France-Africa Summit on the Fight against Terrorism.

The event annually brings together African Heads of State and Government, as well as international partners.