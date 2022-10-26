Tanzania: Stakeholders Advise Land Formalisation to End Disputes

Arusha — LEGAL stakeholders have requested that the government continue the land formalisation programme as a means of resolving disputes.

They stated that land disputes remained a major issue in the region due to a lack of public education about the sector.

Advocate Hamisi Mayombo, the coordinator of the Legal and Human Rights Center (LHRC), said in Arusha yesterday that in providing legal aid for the Northern Region they have identified many cases of land disputes and employment issues.

This was said while providing legal aid services during Civil Society Organization Week at the Mbauda and Kilombero market areas.

As a result of the increase in land dispute cases, he said, "We legal stakeholders request the government to continue with the land formalisation programme because if the areas are surveyed, it will help reduce these conflicts,".

Furthermore, he has advised that there should be more than one land council in districts with a large population, such as Arusha, and that there should be one in each district to expedite the deliberations of these cases.

According to Advocate Mayombo, there is currently a big challenge in resolving land disputes. They are piling up due to having one council for Arusha district, which serves Longido district, Monduli, and others.

"I advise the government to review the laws and policies of land and land formalisation and make them in accordance with the existing problems in order to solve the challenges and allow people to obtain their basic rights," said Advocate Mayombo.

According to Advocates Mayombo, many employment disputes have resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic, in which many employers failed to pay their employees' salaries and terminated contracts without following the law.

"We have chosen to use it this week to make sure that we provide adequate education so that the public can get adequate education and know the procedures to follow," he said, adding that "many people are unaware of their rights"

On his part, the Legal Officer from LHRC, Amani Mkwama has said that in the legal assistance they provide, they have identified the presence of people with various needs, including those who need the help of lawyers in court and some to be registered with legal documents.

One of the Arusha residents who received the legal aid, Hamida Ramadhani, has thanked the LHRC and all legal stakeholders for setting up camps in those areas, as it helps them solve their challenges and get knowledge on several legal matters.

LHRC provides legal aid services in the region in collaboration with Tanzania Women Lawyers Association (TAWLA), the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) and the Legal Services Facility (LSF).