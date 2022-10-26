Tanzania: Kagera Farmers Paid Over 110bn/ - Through Online Coffee Auctions

Bukoba — KAGERA farmers have hailed the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for efforts that enabled them to be paid over 110bn/- through online coffee auctions.

Kagera Cooperative Union (KCU), Vice-Chairman, Mr Respicius John, explained that government-led interventions had paid off, enabling the coffee farmers being paid attractive prices.

He explained that out of the 110bn/-, farmers in Kyerwa district were paid 58bn/-, Karagwe district (24bn/-), while farmers in Muleba, Missenyi and Bukoba districts were paid 30bn/-.

Karagwe and Kyerwa districts were leading by producing best coffee in their fertile plantations thus enabling the farmers to earn more incomes.

"The government-led interventions have positively improved farmers livelihoods in Kagera region, enabling them to pocket over 110bn/- for their coffee sold through online auctions. This is very commendable.

"On behalf of other farmers, I thank President Samia and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa for their efforts. Coffee farmers in the region were enjoying attractive prices from 1,000/- per kilogramme up to 2,500/- for a kilogramme of Robusta and 3,000/- for a kilogramme of Arabica coffee, respectively. These efforts should be supported," he said.

He made the remarks recently when the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Mr Anthony Mavunde, distributed 800,000 improved Robusta seedlings to farmers free of charge during a function held at Karenge village in Isingiro ward, Kyerwa district.

Mr John explained that online auctions were being held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, adding that during the recent auction held on October 18th this year, Muungano Amcos from Kyerwa District sold a total of 62,500 kilogrammes, where a kilogramme of Robusta certified coffee was paid 2,250/-.

During the same auction, Ngara Amcos from Ngara District sold a total of 60,725 kgs, while a kg of Robusta was paid 2,300/-. Kamahungu Amcos from Karagwe District sold a total of 1,047 kgs and a kg was paid 2,180/- , while Bugara Amcos from Kyerwa District sold a total of 1,677 kgs of Arabica which was paid 3,000/ for each kilogram of coffee.