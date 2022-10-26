Kenya: Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club Named Africa's Leading Hotel

The refined elegance of Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club claimed the ultimate hospitality award for 'Africa's Leading Hotel', at the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean 2022. The event held at KICC, saw stars of the travel, tourism and hospitality, gather to honor and celebrate the best in the industry. A capacity audience of 400 VIP guests, industry figureheads and media were in attendance for a sensational World Travel Awards (WTA) Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2022.

Set in over 100 acres of landscaped gardens, and surrounded by the Mount Kenya forest, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club is a beautiful resort that is a feast for the eyes in a delightful setting, offering magnificent views of Mount Kenya.

From its scenic 9-hole manicured golf course that makes it the only course 'divided' by the Equator in Africa- allowing one to leisurely cross from the Northern to the Southern Hemisphere to its picturesque lawns, streams, and gardens, this facility offers a quiet to the point of silence, and relaxation during your stay connecting with vast surrounds and gently opening your eyes to beauty of enthralling landscapes of mother nature; offering you some truly unforgettable soul-restoring experiences.

The prestigious club which boasts over 60 years of heritage since it opened its doors. With no shortage of activities from horse riding, fishing, golf, animal orphanage tour, tennis and so much more, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club brings adventure, homegrown hospitality and luxury together to make an effortlessly beautiful getaway to those looking for a quiet retreat away from the hustle of everyday life.

The World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.