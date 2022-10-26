Tanzania-UK Ties Set for Greater Heights

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday sent a congratulatory message to the newly-elected 57th Prime Minister of UK, Mr Rishi Sunak, pledging Tanzania's resolve to take bilateral ties between the two sides to greater heights.

The British politician Sunak was on Monday elected Conservative leader and becomes the next prime minister, after being invited to form the government by King Charles III.

In a congratulatory message which was posted on her official twitter account, Tanzania's Head of State said; "On behalf of the Government and the people of The United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the 57th Prime Minister of United Kingdom,@RishiSunak. I'm looking forward to taking our bilateral ties to greater heights. Karibu Tanzania."

Mr Sunak prevailed in a three-day race for leadership of Britain's Conservative Party on Monday, a remarkable political comeback that doubled as a historical milestone, making him the first person of color to become prime minister in British history.

His parents are both of Indian origin but were born in East Africa. His father, Yashvir Sunak, was raised in Kenya while his mother, Usha, was born in Tanzania.

His parents are both of Indian origin but were born in East Africa. His father, Yashvir Sunak, was raised in Kenya while his mother, Usha, was born in Tanzania.

The 42-year old politician replaces Liz Truss, who announced her resignation last week.

He becomes the UK's third prime minister in three months. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped down from his position in early September, and was replaced by Liz Truss, who announced her own resignation after only 45 days in office.

Tanzanians including those of Asian origin have hailed Mr Sunak for being elected the youngest British Prime Minister.

In an interview with the 'Daily News,' Mr Gulam Haji (54), explained that Mr Sunak's election was a clear indication of human development.

"We are happy to witness Mr Sunak being elected the first UK Prime Minister with Asian origin... this reminds us of the history written in recent US history when Mr Barack Obama was elected the first black president. Racial differences have been tossed in the dustbin," he remarked.

Mr Jacob Bin'Omugabi (67), from Kashai ward congratulated Mr Sunak for taking one of the highest offices in the UK. "We wish him the best in his new career," he said.

Mr Sunak accepted an invitation from King Charles III to form the new government in his first address as UK Prime Minister. He further said he will prioritize 'public needs above politics'.

"Right now, our country is facing a profound economic crisis. The aftermath of Covid still lingers and the war in Ukraine has destabilished markets the world over," Sunak added.

The United Kingdom has been a partner of Tanzania for many years in many areas, particularly trade and security.

According to the Tanzania Investment Centre, UK is the number one investor in Tanzania with 35 per cent share of foreign direct investment.