South Africa: Balancing Act for Finance Minister In Medium Budget Today - South African News Briefs - October 26, 2022

26 October 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

All Eyes On Finance Minister's Medium Term Budget Today

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his medium-term budget speech (MTBS) in parliament today at 14h00. Some key issues the minister will need to address is social grants, load shedding, wage disputes, e-tolls, social relief grants and the looming grey listing. This MTBS is going to be a delicate balancing act for the minister as Eskom told parliament it needs R1 billion to address rolling blackouts, public sector unions are rejecting govt's single digit 3% increases and the threat of water restrictions loom in Gauteng.

Generation Z Gives Thumbs Down to Thumbs Up Emoji!

The thumbs up emoji is getting a thumbs down from generation Z - those born in the  mid-to-late 1990s as starting birth years and the early 2010s. Commonly known as "zoomers", they say this symbol is abrupt, rude and even passive/aggressive, eNCA reports.

Shift Between Stage 4 and Stage 3 Load Shedding For Now

Stage 4 blackouts kicked in on Tuesday morning but downgraded to Stage 3 yesterday afternoon, only to return today to Stage 4 for this morning, Wednesday October 26, 2022, Eskom reports.

X