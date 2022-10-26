South Africa: SA to Hosts Peace Talks to End the Conflict in the Tigray Region

President Cyril Ramaphosa is honoured that the Government of the Republic of South Africa has been requested to host the African Union (AU) led peace talks between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Tigray.

The peace talks, which have been convened to find a peaceful and sustainable solution to the devastating conflict in the Tigray Region, will end on 30 October 2022.

"As a country committed to the African Union's objectives of silencing the guns, South Africa is ready to serve as a host and provide assistance to the peace talks.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa readily agreed when he received the African Union's request for South Africa to host the peace talks, such talks are in line with South Africa's foreign policy objectives of a secure and conflict-free continent," Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said.

The talks will be facilitated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who will be supported by former President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya; and former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka of the Republic of South Africa.

"South Africa wishes the facilitation team well and hopes the talks will proceed constructively and result in a successful outcome that leads to lasting peace for all the people of our dear Sister-Country - Ethiopia," Magwenya said.

President congratulates new UK Prime Minister

President Ramaphosa has sent his sincere congratulations to new United Kingdom (UK), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following his appointment by His Majesty the King Charles III.

"South Africa and the United Kingdom enjoy historically strong and friendly relations and the President expressed confidence that this strategic relationship will continue to grow from strength to strength.

"President Ramaphosa looks forward to working with Prime Minister Sunak to further strengthen the bonds of cooperation and friendship between the two countries," Magwenya said.

President's programme

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa will attend the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that will presented by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa will welcome to the Union Buildings Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon of the Government of Spain for an official visit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The visit is expected to solidify the already strong relations between South Africa and Spain. It will be Prime Minister Sanchez's first visit to South Africa since he assumed office in 2018.

"The expectation is that the visit will translate the long standing bilateral relations between the two countries into tangible projects that would stimulate greater interest from Spain into South Africa, especially regarding trade, investment, tourism and cooperation in other identified sectors," Magwenya said.

South Africa was 40th largest destination for Spanish exports and 47th largest source of Spanish imports, globally.

Bilateral trade reached the highest peak in 2018, at R51.7 billion, before falling to R38.8 billion in 2019. Bilateral trade recovered slightly, by 0.5% to R39.1. billion in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magwenya said that engagements during the visit will also include session with the business communities from both countries.

Meanwhile on Friday the 28 October 2022, President Ramaphosa will attend the inauguration of Prime Minister-elect Sam Matekane of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

"Attending the inauguration will provide President Ramaphosa with the opportunity to congratulate the Prime Minister-elect on his electoral success and the people of the Kingdom for conducting successful elections. The visit to Lesotho will also cement relations with the Kingdom Lesotho and its new leadership," Magwenya said.

Finally, on Saturday 29 October 2022, President Ramaphosa will preside over the official certificate of recognition handover ceremony to the AmaZulu King, His Majesty King MisiZulu ka Zwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.