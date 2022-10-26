Zimbabwe: Zim Defence Forces Chief in SA for Meetings With Counterpart

26 October 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander, General Philip Sibanda, is visiting South Africa as a guest of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), authorities across the Limpopo have confirmed.

The SANDF reported that Sibanda and his delegation was being hosted by SANDF Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya.

The SANDF held a parade at the Armscor Sports Ground in Pretoria to welcome the Zimbabwean guests.

"The main aim of the General's visit is to strengthen the existing cooperation between the two countries," the SANDF said.

South Africa and Zimbabwe have enjoyed relatively close defence ties over the years. A highpoint was in August 2019 when the SANDF began building Bailey bridges over flood-damaged rivers in Zimbabwe following Cyclone Idai.

Sibanda personally welcomed the SANDF contingent to the country. SANDF personnel spent several months fixing damage from the cyclone, rebuilding roads and other infrastructure.

The South African Air Force, meanwhile, has hosted military students from Zimbabwe.

In July, SA Air Force Chief Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo welcomed 25 ZDF students in South Africa on a Joint Command and Staff Course.

