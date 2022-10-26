Kenya: Condemning the Police Unheard Risks Creating Lethargy, Emboldening Criminals - Sonko

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has cautioned Kenyans against condemning the police service unheard over killings blamed on police hit squads, saying the move risks creating lethargy and as a consequence results in a surge in criminal activities.

His comments on Tuesday followed an increased onslaught of security services by a section of Kenyans online after President William Ruto disbanded the Special Service Unit within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations amid accusations of executing extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

The National Police Service (NPS) also come under attack after taking responsibility for the death of the Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who it said was shot dead by police officers manning a road block in a case of mistaken identity.

The outspoken politician argued that apprehension of a few officers over their role in the said allegations do not place culpability on the police service as a whole, saying blanket condemnation could jeopardize the country's security.

He noted that most officers serve the country diligently and with dedication and as custodians of the peace being enjoyed by Kenyan citizens, they should be treated with dignity.

"If we continue to intimidate our junior officers who are out to perform their duties of protecting Kenyans, we will be endangering our own security. Our officers are still chasing robbers, kidnappers, rapists and terrorists," Sonko stated.

He claimed junior officers involved shouldn't be castigated over the incident, saying the vehicle used by journalist had been widely circulated as a stolen car and it was believed that occupants were dangerous and heavily armed.

Sonko defended the officers for shooting at the vehicle and its occupants after they failed to stop at the road block erected on the Nairobi-Magadi highway, saying even though the victim turned out to be unarmed, officers manning the road block were duty-bound to respond to any motorist who defies orders to stop.

He argued had occupants in the car turned out to be terrorists, it would not have been right for the police to refrain from pursuing them.