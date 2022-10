Kenya: Ruto's Cabinet Secretary Nominees Approved, Including Peninah Malonza

Nairobi — The National Assembly has approved all Cabinet Secretary nominees, including Peninah Malonza who had been rejected by the vetting committee.

The nominees now await a formal appointment by President William Ruto once he receives a report from Parliament.

There was a heated debate in the House on Tuesday evening when the report recommending the rejection of Malonza was tabled, with most legislators saying she was incompetent and did not convince them during interviews.

But the mood seems to have changed on Wednesday morning when the debate resumed, with most MPs seen to defend her as well as former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who had been rejected by the minority.

The house negated the disqualification of Malonza, the nominee for Tourism and Wildlife by the committee on appointment, precipitating her approval before the House.

Following the move by the majority in the House, Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu presented a notice of motion amending the report by calling for the approval of the Tourism nominee.

"The upshot of that vote is that you have approved of all the nominees after Mercy Kiiru Njeru you have negative the rejection of Malonza that means Malonza is in purgatory," Speaker Moses Wetang'ula told the MPs.

In the question put by Speaker Wetangula on the motion by Kasalu, the lawmakers voted to support the motion paving way for her approval.