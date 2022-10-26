Liberia: Create Jobs for Visually Impaired Liberians

-LRA Commissioner General Nah

The Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority Thomas Doe, calls for the creation of jobs and other opportunities for disadvantaged members of the society, including physically challenged and visually impaired Liberians.

Commissioner Nah says physically challenged and especially visually impaired Liberians deserve opportunities, just as any other Liberian.

Speaking on Monday, 24th October at the headquarters of the Christian Association of the Blind (CAB) in commemoration of

LRA currently has people with some form of disability in its employ and it remains committed to hiring citizens, who are physically challenged, including visually impaired persons.

In remarks, the Head of the Christian Association of the Blind, Beyan Kota, thanked Commissioner Nah for accepting the invitation to serve as keynote speaker.

He describes Mr. Thomas Doe Nah as a strategic partner in helping visually impaired Liberians reach their potentials.

During the ceremony, the LRA boss toured a garden cultivated by CAB and lauded the Association for its involvement in agricultural activities to grow food to support kids at the facility.

White Cane Safety Day is a global celebration that focuses on achievements of visually impaired people. It was first celebrated on October 15, 1964, in the United States of America. Press Release