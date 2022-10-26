Somalia: Somali PM Holds Farewell Meeting With Qatar's Ambassador

Somali PM, Hamza Abdi Barre, hosted a farewell dinner on Tuesday night for the Qatari Ambassador to Somalia, Hassan Bin Hamsa Hashim.

During the meeting, Hamza thanked the outgoing Ambassador for his notable work in Somalia which boosted the relationship between Somalia and Qatar during his tenure.

The PM added that his Government is committed to strengthening the cooperation between the two countries which share historic ties.

Dr. Abdullah Salem Nasser Al Holi Al Nuaimi becomes the new Qatari Ambassador to Somalia with immediate effect.

He takes over from Ambassador Hassan bin Hamza Hashem. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, announced the new appointment on Sunday, October 16.