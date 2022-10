MOGADISHU [SMN] - A Military Court in Mogadishu on Wednesday morning executed two alleged ISIS assassins in the latest series of executions in Somalia this month.

The executed Islamic State operatives are named Adan Mohamed Ali Mohamud and Mohamed Ali Mohamed Farah. Both were found guilty of several assassinations.

They carried out the killings in Mogadishu and Bosaso, the capital of Bari province of Puntland state of Somalia in 2018 and 2019.