South Africa: Minerals and Energy Assures South Africa On No Imminent Shortage of Liquid Fuels in the Country

press release

There is no imminent shortage of liquid fuels in the country

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy notes public comments made by the Liquid Fuel Wholesale Association about the imminent shortage of liquid fuel in the country. The DMRE would like to assure South Africans that there is no imminent

shortage of liquid fuels in the country, and predictions made by the Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association (LFWA) are very unfortunate.

The supply chain of the petroleum sector in South Africa is resilient even as the disruptive geopolitical war in eastern Europe rages on. The Department engages the industry on a weekly basis on supply issues and will seek clarity from the LFWA on its comments.

Over a number of years, the government deliberately enabled investment in fuel import terminals when the reliability of existing petroleum refineries was in question. These import terminals provided the backup to existing refineries and this has proven to have

been a correct strategy as refineries close. The import terminals throughout the country's ports are able to ensure security of fuel supply.

In addition, major investments have been made by both Mozambique and Namibia which further strengthen the region's fuel supply position.