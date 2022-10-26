Tunisia: President Kais Saied Attends Funeral of Mufti of the Republic Othman Batikh

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Tuesday, attended, the burial procession of the late, His Eminence Sheikh Othman Batikh, Mufti of the Republic of Tunisia, at the Jellaz Cemetery in Tunis.

Then, the Head of State went to the home of the deceased to offer his condolences to the family and relatives of the late.

The Presidency of the Republic had earlier mourned, in a statement, the late, His Eminence Sheikh Othman Batikh, the Mufti of the Republic of Tunisia, who passed away on Tuesday morning, at the age of 81.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs had also mourned the deceased.

The late Mufti, Othman Batikh, passed away on Tuesday morning at the military hospital in the capital, where he had resided for a while to receive treatment.