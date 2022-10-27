Tanzania: Crb Challenges Contractors On Tender Opportunities

Mwanza — CONTRACTORS Registration Board (CRB) has urged contractors to grab opportunities available within and outside the country instead of complaining about scarcity of construction tenders.

The CRB Chairperson Eng Consolatha Ngimbwa made the remarks here during the opening of a three days training for local contractors on financial and business management.

"Open your eyes, because there are a lot of opportunities here in Tanzania and outside the country, but you continue complaining, you cannot make it. And if you get a tender, do it in the most efficient way that your client will not regret," she said.

Eng Ngimbwa said the world has changed and contractors should work hard to attract tender providers by adhering to the contract requirements and delivering quality product on time.

Eng Ngimbwa advised contractors to use capacity-building training on business and financial management in projects to learn how best they can run their companies.

On his side, CRB Deputy Registrar Research and Development, Eng David Jere, said for the contractor to nourish he must be aware of the contract they are going to sign and the kind of work they are going to do and they need proper preparations.

He said such kind of training is crucial to any contractor because it is where he builds his capacity to manage his company, especially on financial matters.

He said CRB is doing regular training for contractors all around the country to build their capacity on contract management, financial and business management and Tanzania National e-Procurement System (TANePS) to enable them to run their company smoothly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged them to go for joint ventures project (JVs) but they have to be very careful to avoid conflict among themselves during implementation of the project and when they finish the project.

He said many contractors fear joint venture projects because of selfishness and some of them fight before they complete the project because of misunderstanding.

The training facilitator, Dr Darling Mutalemwa said any contractor must undergo such training because experience shows that most of them fail due to lack of business and financial management skills.

One of the contractors from Arusha, Daniel Kweka said some local contractors use the advance payment to buy luxurious things before even the start of the project, and experience shows that many of them don't complete their projects.